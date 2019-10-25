e-paper
Gurugram: Inmate booked for violating parole

cities Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The Police on Friday booked an inmate of Bhondsi jail for allegedly violating parole.

According to the police, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Malikpur village in Bhiwadi, was initially arrested in a murder case in Dharuhera of Rewari in 2016. The police said that in the incident that took place at 6.40pm on April 22, 2016, Kumar was among a group of people who, travelling on motorcycles, had shot at one Ajay Singh in Dharuhera, over a personal rivalry.

Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital but had later succumbed to injuries.

Kumar was booked under sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at Dharuhera police station.

Surender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station, said that Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case and was lodged in Bhondsi jail.

Police said that in July 2019, he was released on parole for eight days and was supposed to return on July 19.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that he also failed to surrender within a period of 10 days from the date of return. “The district jail authorities lodged a complaint in this regard and a case was registered on Thursday. A police team has conducted a raid in his native village but he is at large and efforts are on to trace him,” said the police official.

A case was registered against him under sections 8 (liability of prisoner to surrender on expiry of release period and consequences of overstaying) and 9 (penalty for failure to surrender) of Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (temporary release) Act at Bhondsi police station on Thursday.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 20:46 IST

