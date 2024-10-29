Atul Kataria Chowk to Rezangla junction stretch set for upgrade

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has initiated a project to renovate the central verge along a 5-kilometre stretch between Atul Kataria Chowk and Rezangla Chowk, including the Sheetla Mata road and the connecting road from Sector 5 to Palam Vihar, officials said on Tuesday. The GMDA plans to install a 6.5-foot-high grill along the stretch, introduce new signage, and add greenery to enhance road safety and aesthetics, they added. A letter to proceed was issued to the contractor on October 21, with the work expected to be completed by April 2026, said officials, adding that the project will cost ₹9.11 crore in total.. Atul Kataria Chowk underpass (HT Archive)

According to a senior GMDA official, this upgrade is vital for improving road safety and aesthetic appeal. Currently, the 5-kilometre stretch lacks a properly maintained central verge, leading to unsafe pedestrian crossings and inadequate green space. “The tender for installing a grill from Atul Kataria Chowk to Rezangla Chowk has been allotted, and it will be installed within one and a half years to improve commuter safety,” the official added.

In addition to the central verge upgrade, the GMDA has approved a foot-over bridge on Sheetla Mata Road near the Sheetla Mata temple to ensure pedestrian safety. This bridge, estimated to cost ₹4 crore, will provide a safe crossing point for temple visitors and others, said officials. The work on the central verge of Sector 27/28 road, from Mahavir Chowk to Kapashera Road, is already underway, they added.

Residents have long been concerned about road safety along this stretch, they alleged. Kumar Thakur, a resident of Sheetla Colony, highlighted the hazards of the current situation: “The road is lined with shops, commercial establishments, and marriage halls, making it highly congested. A proper central divider would help prevent dangerous pedestrian crossings and traffic jams.” Locals also noted that the lack of a continuous divider allows motorcyclists to turn unpredictably, endangering themselves and others. Jitender Kumar, a frequent user of Sheetla Mata Road, pointed out the urgent need for a road divider and enhanced traffic enforcement. He said, “Building a central verge will prevent motorcycle riders and auto drivers from making random turns.”