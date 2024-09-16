Candidates begin election campaign, reach out to public in city

In the run up to the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, candidates in Gurgaon and Badshahpur constituencies have actively started to campaign through phone calls, word of mouth advertising, and opening offices in different parts of the city. Gurugram, India-September 16, 2024: Rao Narbir Singh, BJP Candidate for Gurugram seat addresses a public meeting in Dhanawas village during the assembly election campaign, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, 16 September 2024. (HT Photo)**To go with Abhishek's story

The district administration on Monday said that 47 candidates will be in fray for the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district, including Gurgaon, Badshahpur, Pataudi, and Sohna. There will be 17 candidates for the Gurugram constituency. The elections in the state are scheduled to be held on October 5.

Gurgaon Congress candidate Mohit Grover on Monday opened the party office in Arjun Nagar and addressed a gathering where he said that he is confident of getting support from all communities in the constituency, besides the Punjabi community to which he belongs. “I am fighting the election to transform the city. Gurugram is a young city and it needs young leaders who can work with passion and without any fear. The Congress will ensure that all development works which did not happen so far are executed on priority,” he said, adding that in the last 10 years, Gurugram has suffered due to myopic policies of the BJP and there was need to defeat the party.

Mukesh Sharma, BJP candidate from Gurgaon said on Monday that he will ensure projects such as AIIMS hospital, sports stadiums, elevated roads and other infrastructure projects are developed on time in Gurgaon. “Each vote the people of the city cast for BJP will strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi. I assure the people that all issues being faced by them will be resolved,” he said in a statement.

Naveen Goyal, fighting as an independent in Gurgaon, has been allotted the ‘glass tumbler’ election symbol by the district election office on Monday. He started with the door-to-door campaign along with workers and maintained that it is high time the people should chose a candidate who was independent of political affiliations. “I will work only for the people of Gurugram and serve them in the best possible manner. I assure the people that issues pertaining to basic infrastructure and civic amenities will be resolved on priority,” he said, and also opened his election office in Jacobpura.

Meanwhile in Badshahpur BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh addressed the public in several villages of Farrukhnagar area. He told them to remember the development and works they saw from 2014 to 2019, when he was the MLA of the area and minister in the state government. “If you want the same share in the government and development of Badshahpur and your area, then you must ensure that BJP wins with a record margin. I will ensure that each and every project in the constituency is approved and completed on priority,” he said, while urging the party workers and supporters to join a rally, which he will be organising soon.

Independent candidate from Badshapur, Kumudini Rakesh Daulatabad -- wife of late Badshahpur MLA, Rakesh Daultabad -- also conducted an extensive public outreach, visiting key locations across the constituency. “If we want to continue the work being done in the constituency, then people should vote and support me. I will ensure that the problems faced by people are resolved,” she said, adding that people should vote on merit and go beyond party lines.