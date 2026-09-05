DRSC directs revamp of six waterlogged, potholed stretches in Gurugram

The district road safety committee (DRSC) has directed civic bodies and road-owning agencies to prioritise renovation and repair of six stretches damaged due to waterlogging and heavy rain since the onset of monsoon in July. The identified stretches include the Gurugram-Faridabad and Pataudi roads, among others.

The directions followed the DRSC’s monthly meeting held on Wednesday. The identified stretches include the Gurugram-Faridabad and Pataudi roads, stretches connecting to Jamalpur and Atul Kataria Chowk, stretch near Garhi Mod and service lanes close to Kherki Daula. The roads have suffered cracks, potholes and deformation, officials said.

According to submissions made by the traffic police to the DRSC, the ongoing pipeline work near DAV School at Atul Kataria Chowk has left part of the road incomplete, causing unauthorised parking and congestion.

The committee also directed that the service roads connecting Dwarka Expressway with Pataudi Road and near Kherki Daula be blacktopped. The slip roads on both sides of the flyover at Jamalpur Chowk require resurfacing, while renovations were recommended on the stretches from Wazirpur to Hyatpur and from Garhi Mor to Elan Mall via Gamdoli village.

On the Gurugram-Faridabad road, several repaired patches were found to have developed potholes within two weeks of the pre-monsoon repair work.

In July, the DRSC chairman directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to inspect the affected stretches and undertake repairs. The road also witnessed recurring peak-hour congestion due to waterlogging in August, officials said.

A senior PWD official said the damaged patches had been surveyed and repair work is being planned to ensure they last longer. “The concessionaire for road maintenance will complete the requisite repair work by September 30,” the official said.

Meanwhile, engineers from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informed the DRSC on Wednesday that service lanes along the Rampura Flyover near Kherki Daula will be constructed after the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) lays a load-bearing drain on the stretch.

“Tenders were floated earlier this year to construct service lanes along the affected stretch of the Jaipur-Gurugram-Delhi expressway. However, the GMDA proposed laying a drain there,” another senior NHAI official said.

The resurfacing and blacktopping on Pataudi road and Jamalpur-Chowk stretch will be carried out after inspections in September, officials added.