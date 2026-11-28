Until a few months ago, 82-year-old Kamla Yadav would visit her neighbourhood park every morning for a walk. She has since stopped stepping out of her home. Lane 1A, the longest road in the sector, connects several residences to the main road. It has remained dug up since March, said residents. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo) more

“The road is in such a bad shape that I am scared I would trip and fall,” she said.

Yadav is among several elderly residents of Sector 17A Defence Colony struggling with everyday mobility since work on a sewer line began on Lane 1A in March.

At a meeting on March 2, attended by residents’ welfare association (RWA) members, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) junior engineers and contractors, residents were told that the sewer line would be laid within six weeks and the road made motorable soon afterwards.

Eight months later, the road remains unpaved, with uncovered manholes, and is inaccessible to vehicles. Lane 1A, the longest road in the sector, connects several households to the main road.

Ward councillor Anoop Singh and MCG officials said the contractor entrusted with resurfacing the road following the sewer line work had abandoned the project and was refusing to resume work.

Singh said multiple notices had been issued to the contractor but to no avail. “Now we are hoping to get the contractor blacklisted,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vikram Shastri Marg, another major access road to the colony, has also been closed after a drain burst during work to connect it to the new sewer line under Lane 1A. The closure of both roads has left Bata Road as the colony’s only entry point.

“I am 76. I cannot walk on that stretch without risking my safety. Drivers from Uber and other apps refuse to come to my house because of the poor condition of the road,” said Sushma Gehlot, whose house is on Lane 1A.

Residents said the neighbourhood park had also become inaccessible as its entrance was obstructed by mud and soil excavated during the work.

A copy of a complaint submitted to MCG in June, seen by HT, shows that residents had requested temporary repairs to the road before the onset of the monsoon. Residents said civic officials subsequently inspected the site and directed the contractor to resurface the road, but no work was undertaken.

An MCG official, requesting anonymity, confirmed that the complaint had been received and the site inspected, but the contractor had failed to act. The official attributed delays in laying the sewer line to the presence of multiple water supply connections and bundles of electricity cables.

Residents also alleged that the civic body had not shared a schedule for the completion of work with the RWA.

“There is no plan, no information, no timeline. We have to come out every day and see what the status of the work is,” said Ameeta Dahia, RWA general secretary.

MCG chief engineer Vijay Dhaka attributed the recent disruption in work to restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

“Grap was invoked and all the labourers left. It was a difficult situation for residents. We will soon start resurfacing the road and make it better than before,” Dhaka said.

Sukh Chain, estate manager of Defence Colony, said the prolonged disruption was particularly concerning given the age of many residents.

“Sector 17A was allotted to defence personnel who invested their entire savings to build homes for peaceful living. They are living alone as their children are settled either abroad or in other metropolitan cities for their jobs,” he said.