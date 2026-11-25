Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.
GMDA plans rainwater reservoir near Damdama lake
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), along with state government agencies, is planning to build a rainwater reservoir adjacent to the Damdama lake in Sohna, officials said on Tuesday
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), along with state government agencies, is planning to build a rainwater reservoir adjacent to the Damdama lake in Sohna, officials said on Tuesday.
A tunnel and other drainage and storage structures will be constructed to divert the rainwater from Gurugram to the proposed dam, where electricity pumps could be used to generate hydropower, officials added.
A Japanese consultant Nippon Kohei, hired by GMDA, has offered four solutions to the waterlogging issue in the city. Authorities found the plan to make a reservoir near Damdama lake most favourable, officials said.
“The government agencies want to ensure that rainwater is not wasted and should be reused for agriculture, drinking and to boost the water table. It has now emerged that if proper engineering structures are built, large amount of water can be stored in natural creeks near Damdama lake, where it could be used for power generation. A team from a central hydel power project had also visited the site recently to assess the possibility of pump generated power,” a senior GMDA official said.
As part of the Damdama lake option, artificial water bodies will be developed at Wazirabad lake, Vatika Chowk, Greater SPR, Sector 72A, Tau Devi Lal sports complex, and Sector 101 and this stored water will be taken to Damdama lake through a network of drains, and a tunnel with pumping capacity.
The construction is estimated to cost around ₹2,000 crore. “There is a proposal to pump this water to natural creeks near the Damdama lake where a wall would be constructed to build a reservoir. This water will be gradually released into the lake, which is at a lower elevation to generate power. The same water can be used for agriculture and drinking purposes,” the GMDA official said.
Presently, the Damdama lake is spread around 75 acres, and the authority is also planning to enhance the water holding capacity of the lake.
According to the proposal submitted by the consultant, the estimated stormwater diversion works out to approximately 10,080 cusecs, of which around 7,320 cusecs (55 percent) would be allocated to Damdama lake. Around 20 percent of the water would be diverted to water bodies in the Gurugram Manesar urban complex and 24 percent to the Najafgarh drain.
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