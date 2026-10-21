GMDA’s plan to set up 100 MLD WTP at approved

The Haryana government on Monday approved the proposal of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to set up an additional water treatment unit of 100 MLD at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) worth ₹49.5 crore, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said the proposal was approved in the high-powered works purchase committee meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Officials said the proposal was approved in the high-powered works purchase committee meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“The committee has approved the tender to add a sixth water treatment unit of 100 MLD worth ₹49.5 crore at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant. There were five bidders for the project, and the contract was awarded to the most competitive bid. The proposed expansion will take the treatment capacity of GMDA to 870 MLD in the next two to three years,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

According to officials, the new unit will be developed over 15 acres within the existing Chandu Budhera WTP complex. The project will also include a clear water reservoir, pumping systems for raw and treated water, and facilities for mechanical sludge dewatering.

The unit’s integration with GMDA’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) network will enable automated monitoring and improved operational management of the plant, officials added.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said that the proposed expansion is aimed at strengthening water supply infrastructure for existing and upcoming residential and commercial developments, particularly in sectors 81 to 115 along the Dwarka Expressway and adjoining areas.

The authority currently supplies approximately 500 MLD of water from the Chandu Budhera WTP and 270 MLD from the Basai WTP, taking the combined supply from the two facilities to around 770 MLD.

Stormwater drain plan to be reworked

Meanwhile, the committee placed GMDA’s tender proposal to reconstruct a master stormwater drain (Leg-1) from Jwala Mill to Rezangla Chowk along the Sushil Aima Road on hold.

A senior GMDA official said CM Saini directed GMDA and the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials to conduct a joint inspection of the road and prepare a plan to ensure smooth construction of the metro line and the drain on this road, which has a narrow carriageway of 30 metres.

Officials said GMDA had invited tenders for the drain’s construction six months ago. The tender worth ₹33 crore was presented for approval on Monday.

“The construction of the stormwater drain and metro corridor on Sushil Aima Road simultaneously could restrict traffic movement, so it has been decided to rework the plan,” a GMDA official aware of the matter said.