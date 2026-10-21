GMDA’s plan to set up 100 MLD WTP at approved
The Haryana government on Monday approved the proposal of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to set up an additional water treatment unit of 100 MLD at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) worth ₹49
The Haryana government on Monday approved the proposal of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to set up an additional water treatment unit of 100 MLD at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant (WTP) worth ₹49.5 crore, officials said on Tuesday.
Officials said the proposal was approved in the high-powered works purchase committee meeting chaired by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.
“The committee has approved the tender to add a sixth water treatment unit of 100 MLD worth ₹49.5 crore at Chandu Budhera water treatment plant. There were five bidders for the project, and the contract was awarded to the most competitive bid. The proposed expansion will take the treatment capacity of GMDA to 870 MLD in the next two to three years,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.
According to officials, the new unit will be developed over 15 acres within the existing Chandu Budhera WTP complex. The project will also include a clear water reservoir, pumping systems for raw and treated water, and facilities for mechanical sludge dewatering.
The unit’s integration with GMDA’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) network will enable automated monitoring and improved operational management of the plant, officials added.
GMDA CEO PC Meena said that the proposed expansion is aimed at strengthening water supply infrastructure for existing and upcoming residential and commercial developments, particularly in sectors 81 to 115 along the Dwarka Expressway and adjoining areas.
The authority currently supplies approximately 500 MLD of water from the Chandu Budhera WTP and 270 MLD from the Basai WTP, taking the combined supply from the two facilities to around 770 MLD.
Stormwater drain plan to be reworked
Meanwhile, the committee placed GMDA’s tender proposal to reconstruct a master stormwater drain (Leg-1) from Jwala Mill to Rezangla Chowk along the Sushil Aima Road on hold.
A senior GMDA official said CM Saini directed GMDA and the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) officials to conduct a joint inspection of the road and prepare a plan to ensure smooth construction of the metro line and the drain on this road, which has a narrow carriageway of 30 metres.
Officials said GMDA had invited tenders for the drain’s construction six months ago. The tender worth ₹33 crore was presented for approval on Monday.
“The construction of the stormwater drain and metro corridor on Sushil Aima Road simultaneously could restrict traffic movement, so it has been decided to rework the plan,” a GMDA official aware of the matter said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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