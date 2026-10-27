GMRL seeks transfer of forest land for construction of Sector 10 Metro station

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has urged the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to expedite the transfer of 0.92 hectares of forest land required for the construction of the Sector 10 metro station, as work on the corridor between Hero Honda Chowk and Sector 9 gathers pace. According to a survey conducted by RITES, nearly one hectare of land is required for the station, which will be connected to the Sector 10 metro depot through a foot overbridge. (HT Archive)

GMRL officials said construction along the carriageway had begun and work on the proposed station was expected to start soon.

The forest department has agreed to transfer the land, subject to the provision of twice the area for compensatory afforestation. However, the GMDA has yet to identify the required land, delaying the approval process.

In a letter to the GMDA dated October 10, GMRL said, “The proposal for diversion of forest land was submitted by M/s RITES on behalf of the GMDA through the PARIVESH portal in August 2026. Land required for compensatory afforestation is yet to be identified by GMDA, due to which approval is delayed from the forest department. The same may please be expedited.”

According to a survey conducted by RITES, nearly one hectare of land is required for the station, which will be connected to the Sector 10 metro depot through a foot overbridge.

A senior GMDA official said the authority did not own the required land and had asked the Gurugram deputy commissioner to identify around two hectares for compensatory afforestation. “The transfer of land for the metro project is a priority to ensure early construction,” the official said.

Meanwhile, GMDA chief executive officer PC Meena last week directed GMRL officials to coordinate with Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) and the power distribution companies concerned to finalise timelines for shifting electrical infrastructure affected by the project.

The review covered the relocation of power feeders and an existing substation, along with the construction of a new 66kV substation by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Last month, the state government decided to invoke the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, for acquiring land for the metro project if private landowners declined to sell under the metro land purchase policy approved earlier this year.

Officials said the first phase of the Gurugram metro project comprises a 15.2km corridor from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, along with a spur towards Sector 101 on Dwarka Expressway.