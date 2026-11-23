Gurugram: In return for quashing the complaint and not registering a criminal case against him, the sub-inspector (SI) allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh, the complaint stated. (Representational image) more

An additional station house officer (SHO) posted at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Gurugram was arrested by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB) on Sunday for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹30,000, police said.

According to investigators, the complainant, originally from West Bengal and residing in a condominium in Sector 77, alleged that a complaint related to a financial dispute over a loan repayment was filed against him in the first week of November at Shivaji Nagar police station. In return for quashing the complaint and not registering a criminal case against him, the sub-inspector (SI) allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh, the complaint stated.

Police said the amount was allegedly settled at ₹60,000.

An FIR was registered under Section 7 (public servant accepting or demanding bribe) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SI was caught while accepting the first instalment of ₹30,000 from the complainant, police said. “The accused has been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is underway,” a police official said.