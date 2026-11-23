Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.