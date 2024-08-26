Gurugram, Badshahpur see intense campaigning ahead of Haryana polls

Political aspirants across Badshahpur and Gurugram constituencies have ramped up their campaigns in the lead-up to the Haryana assembly elections set to be held on October 1. On Sunday, Kumudini Rakesh Daultabad, an independent candidate and the wife of the late independent Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, held a public meeting at Anaj Mandi in Farrukhnagar. She staked her claim on the Badshahpur seat, citing the work done by her late husband during his tenure as MLA. HT Image

The rally at Anaj Mandi saw a large turnout, with people from Farrukhnagar and surrounding areas gathering to support Kumudini Daultabad. Rakesh Daultabad had previously won the 2019 election by defeating BJP’s Manish Yadav by around 10,000 votes but passed away due to a cardiac arrest on May 25, 2023.

Addressing the crowd, Kumudini Daultabad said that the upcoming election was not just her own but also that of the common people. She urged the public to support her as they did in 2019, promising to carry forward her husband’s legacy of development without discrimination. “I will speak without any fear or favour and raise the voice of the people in the state assembly. Everyone is watching what Kumudini says and does in the run-up to the election, and you must strengthen me,” she added.

Kumudini highlighted her husband’s contributions, such as securing the metro extension project and initiating work to prevent waterlogging on thousands of acres. “The work on preventing waterlogging on thousands of acres has also been initiated due to his efforts. I appeal to you to vote for me as an independent candidate to ensure continued development in Badshahpur,” she said, adding that she was one of the few women leaders in south Haryana who was seeking to represent the masses.

In contrast, BJP leader and three-time councillor Subash Singhla held a meeting with women voters in Housing Board Colony’s Ward 18. Singhla speaking to HT said that the BJP is committed to women’s empowerment, and he was actively seeking the support of woman voters in his constituency as these days they play the most important role in society.

“I discussed the policies and programmes of BJP for people in general and women in particular and asked those who attended the meeting to support the party. I have worked hard to bring development in Ward number 18 and if the party gives me a chance I will similarly serve the entire Gurugram,” he said, adding that if the party gives him the mandate then he will fight the election.

Meanwhile, Congress hopeful Mohit Grover, who garnered around 50,000 votes as an independent candidate in the 2019 Gurugram assembly election, visited Wazirabad village to hear grievances about the lack of basic infrastructure. Grover assured the villagers that their issues would be resolved once the Congress came to power, urging them to support the party in the upcoming elections.

Grover while interacting with the villagers assured them that their issues such as deteriorating roads, inadequate sewage system, unreliable electricity supply, inadequate water supply, and waste management issues will be resolved once the government is changed, and Congress comes to power. “I have asked the villagers to support the Congress party in the ensuing assembly elections. They have also assured to support me in the coming polls. I assure them that the problems they are facing will be resolved,” he said.

BJP aspirant Naveen Goyal also held a large public meeting at Lakshmi Garden on Khandsa Road, where he asked voters to support BJP and his candidacy, outlining his plans for Gurugram’s comprehensive development.” We will work hard to ensure the development of entire Gurugram. I have a plan for comprehensive development of Gurugram and for that it is important to reach the state assembly in Chandigarh,” he said in statement released on Sunday.

Kamal Yadav, BJP district president, also an aspirant from Badshahpur said that he has been working as a link between the party and the government and ensured that grievances of the people are resolved. “I have worked hard particularly in the last year to take the message of BJP to the masses. I also don’t have any opposition to my candidature within and outside the party,” he said.

Amid such poll campaigns, the Haryana unit of the BJP sent an email to the Election Commission on Augut 22, requesting them to postpone the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October 1, 2024. They reportedly cited concerns over low voter turnout due to an extended holiday period.

Haryana’s chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal confirmed to PTI that the commission received a copy of the communication on Friday over e-mail.

“We have received the communication from state BJP and forwarded it to the Election Commission...” Agarwal told PTI.