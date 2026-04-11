Gurugram enforces new rules to check littering with penalties as high as ₹50,000

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has enforced the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, from April 1 to curb littering and illegal dumping, with violators facing a maximum penalty of ₹50,000, an official said on Friday. Under the new rules, dumping waste on roads, drains, rivers, water bodies, wetlands, lakes, panchayat land and other public or government-owned spaces has been strictly prohibited. (HT Archive)

The move comes against the backdrop of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) 2024 order directing officials to ensure a complete prohibition on the dumping of waste at unauthorised places to protect citizens’ right to a clean and healthy environment.

Under the new rules, dumping waste on roads, drains, rivers, water bodies, wetlands, lakes, panchayat land and other public or government-owned spaces has been strictly prohibited.

According to the penalty structure, bulk waste generators – including institutions and commercial establishments – will face a fine of ₹25,000 for the first violation and ₹50,000 for repeat offences. For individual or non-bulk waste generators, the penalty will be ₹5,000 for the first offence and ₹10,000 for subsequent violations.

Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said he has authorised various civic officials, including additional commissioners, joint commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners, executive engineers, sanitation inspectors and junior engineers, to check violators and penalise them.

The official said the enforcement is aimed at ensuring swift action on the ground and deterring habitual offenders. “Strict implementation is necessary to address the growing problem of illegal dumping and to improve overall cleanliness in the city,” the official said.

The MCG has also put in place a mechanism for utilising fines. The fine will be deposited in the corporation’s account and used exclusively for strengthening solid waste management and scientific disposal systems in the city. In cases of non-payment, the amount will be recovered as arrears of land revenue, the official added.

The commissioner has also urged citizens to cooperate and avoid littering in public places. “Public participation is crucial for maintaining cleanliness and protecting the environment,” he said.

The move comes amid increasing concerns over unregulated dumping at multiple locations across

The authorities are hoping for a visible on-ground impact in the coming months.