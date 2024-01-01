Gurugram engineer laid off 2 weeks ago kills wife, dies by suicide in Ghaziabad

A 30-year-old man murdered his wife, 23, at their Gurugram flat, locked the house, travelled to Ghaziabad by the Delhi Metro, and then died by suicide by jumping off the elevated Kaushambi Metro station on Monday morning, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that the accused also critically injured his toddler son before leaving his house. Police said the incident came to light at 1am when a private security guard at DLF Phase-3 in Gurugram heard a toddler crying incessantly. (Representational image)

Police said the incident came to light in the early hours of Monday, at around 1am, when a private security guard at DLF Phase-3 in Gurugram heard a toddler crying incessantly. The guard informed police constables on patrol duty, who visited the first-floor flat.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“A team reached the spot and peeped through the window glass to spot a woman lying unconscious on the floor. We removed the window air conditioner beside the main gate to gain entry through its duct,” Mayank Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (east), said.

Next to the woman’s body, officers said, a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler was found bawling on the floor. The child was immediately rescued and rushed to the government hospital in Sector-10A, police said. Investigators said that he was later shifted to AIIMS, Delhi for better treatment after doctors found a fracture in his skull.

Gupta said the woman’s throat was found slit, and there was a severe injury on her head caused by a brick. “Two razor blades used to slit her throat and the brick were recovered from the spot. The woman’s family was alerted, and a manhunt was launched to trace the whereabouts of her husband as he was the prime suspect,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, officers said, the husband had travelled to Ghaziabad by Metro, and died by suicide by jumping from the Kaushambi Metro station.

“The man came to Kaushambi Metro at around 10.42am. Two minutes later, when the crowd dispersed from the platform, he jumped from the station. He suffered injuries and died before he could be admitted to a hospital,” said Anil Kumar, senior sub-inspector at Kaushambi police station, adding that Gurugram police personnel arrived in Ghaziabad soon after the incident.

A Metro spokesperson said, “At 10.45am today, one male passenger apparently jumped from the platform at Kaushambi. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. Metro services were not impacted.”

According to the Gurugram police, the man was an engineer employed with a private firm in Gurugram but was laid off around a fortnight ago. The officer also said that he was a drug addict, adding that they suspect that he was intoxicated at the time of the murder.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father — a political leader in Agra — rushed to Gurugram after he was informed of his daughter’s murder. “My daughter and her husband got married in May 2019, but we found out that he was a drug addict only two months ago. We would have never gotten her married to such a person if we had known his reality,” he said.

According to the woman’s father, his son-in-law’s parents had allegedly died by suicide around eight years ago.

“My grandson is also injured. Probably he was either thrown away or slammed on the wall or floor as he has a fracture in his rear of the skull and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi,” he said.

(With inputs from Peeyush Khandelwal in Ghaziabad)

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)