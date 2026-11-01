Gurugram police issue advisory over NH-48 diversions for Nov 1
The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory alerting commuters of three temporary traffic blocks on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near Khandsa village on Sunday afternoon
The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday issued an advisory alerting commuters of three temporary traffic blocks on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) near Khandsa village on Sunday afternoon. The diversions will be carried out in order to facilitate replacement of a damaged power transmission line conductor, the advisory read.
Traffic will be stopped or diverted three times for around 15-20 minutes each at the highway crossing point near Khandsa, police said on Saturday. The work will be carried out by the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) on the 66 kV Harsaru-Sector 35-Badshahpur transmission line, which crosses NH-48 at the location.
The conductor on the line had snapped on July 18, 2026, causing traffic congestion on the highway. To strengthen the transmission network and prevent a recurrence, HVPNL is replacing it with a high-temperature low-sag (HTLS) conductor. The work is being undertaken on a turnkey basis.
Commuters travelling on NH-48 on Sunday afternoon have been advised to factor in additional travel time and follow instructions from traffic personnel near the Khandsa village cut. Motorists can use the service road or the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) as alternative routes to avoid delays.
Emergency vehicles will be given priority during the traffic restrictions, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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