Gurugram ramps up cleanliness drive with public participation

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its cleanliness drive with increased public participation, with the goal of making Gurugram the cleanest city in Asia. Officials from the civic body held meeting with zone-wise citizen supervisory committees on Tuesday to enhance the participation of residents in improving cleanliness and waste management, people aware of the matter said. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar and ULB additional director (headquarters) YS Gupta conduct an inspection in Gurugram on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

MCG officials said the civic body and the district administration are conducting daily on-site inspections to ensure effective monitoring of the cleanliness efforts.

Municipal commissioner Dr Narhari Singh Bangar emphasised the need for public participation in making Gurugram a cleaner and better city. He said the district administration and MCG have already identified most vulnerable points of sanitation that required urgent attention. “The government’s objective is to make Gurugram the cleanest city in Asia. I visited at least 20 places on Tuesday morning and requested people not to litter and to use dustbins,” he said.

Bangar said that door-to-door garbage collection will be improved within a week, and waste from secondary collection points is being transported to the Bandhwari waste disposal plant. “Efforts are underway to introduce better waste management technologies in collaboration with companies such as NTPC and IGL,” he said.

During the meeting, the committee’s co-chairman Sudhir Krishna proposed the creation of a comprehensive city sanitation and waste management plan, which would include components like IEC and capacity building. Another member said there is a need to ensure waste disposal by bulk waste generators, who are responsible for 55-60% of the waste.

“The registration of all bulk waste generators is important on an online portal for better functioning. Another member suggested ensuring proper waste management at hotels, banquet halls, and restaurants and recommended developing a detailed plan and strategy, and advocated for a ban on single-use plastics. We have urged the committee members to review the city sanitation plan prepared by the corporation and provide their feedback after visiting the spots,” he said.

The MCG commissioner appealed to citizens organising community feasts (bhandaras) and water distribution stalls to maintain cleanliness and to dispose waste in dustbins. He discouraged the use of single-use plastics, and recommended utilising utensils from the city’s utensil banks during such events.