Gurugram steps up multi-agency efforts for safe Kanwar Yatra

With the annual Kanwar Yatra underway, the Gurugram administration and police have intensified efforts to ensure the safe and smooth passage of thousands of devotees—Kanwariyas—walking from Haridwar to their hometowns in South Haryana and Rajasthan. The yatra, which began on July 11 and concludes on July 23, is expected to see heavy footfall across the district. Camp organisers, summoned on July 11, were instructed to seek prior permissions and comply strictly with regulations. (HT Archive)

To coordinate preparations, Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora (IPS) chaired a high-level meeting with all deputy commissioners of Police, assistant commissioners, SHOs, and outpost in-charges. Directives were issued to maintain law and order, safeguard devotees, and ensure uninterrupted movement across Kanwar routes, officials said.

“Gurugram Police has made all necessary arrangements to facilitate the journey of Kanwariyas,” the Commissioner said. Special police deployment has been made at key intersections, Kanwar camps, and sensitive points, while dedicated pedestrian lanes—marked with ropes and cones—have been set up along key routes such as Sarhaul Border to Kherki Toll, Rajiv Chowk to Sohna Road, and Pataudi Road. Reflective tape is being installed for night-time safety.

For the first time, drone surveillance will be used to monitor camps and pilgrim movement in real time. Photographers have also been deployed for documentation and supervision. Plainclothes officers will be stationed at strategic locations to maintain peace. Ambulances and cranes have been placed at critical points to handle emergencies.

Camps must be set up at a safe distance from roads, maintain hygiene to prevent infections, and install CCTV cameras at both the camp and food distribution areas. Loudspeakers require administrative approval, and inappropriate conduct toward devotees will invite legal action.

“Devotees from neighbouring states pass through Gurugram on foot. It is crucial to make robust arrangements and ensure traffic diversions wherever required,” said Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar, who chaired a separate inter-departmental meeting to review logistics, sanitation, and health support.

Ambulances have been stationed along the Kanwar routes, while the municipal corporation has been tasked with maintaining cleanliness at more than 100 camp locations across the district. Camp footage must be preserved for at least 15 days, officials said.

To address traffic challenges during the monsoon and the yatra, 40 new personnel have joined Gurugram traffic police. DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan briefed them on handling congestion and assisting pilgrims with Gangajal at crossings. “Extra vigilance is crucial during the rains, which often cause vehicle breakdowns,” he said.

The district administration has called for close coordination across departments to ensure the pilgrimage remains peaceful and well-managed.