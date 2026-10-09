Gurugram to upgrade 100 roads in poor-condition under 30-day challenge

The Haryana government has launched a 30-day challenge to upgrade 100 roads across Gurugram, setting a November 7 deadline, officials said. The project includes recarpeting, installing streetlights, adding footpaths, lane markings, and clear signage. According to officials, the roads selected under the initiative will be at least 500 meters long and will undergo comprehensive improvement rather than basic patchwork.

According to officials, the roads selected under the initiative will be at least 500 meters long and will undergo comprehensive improvement rather than basic patchwork.

The directives were issued by Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister on Thursday during a meeting with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Khullar directed officials to install information boards on each identified road with a QR code, allowing residents to view details such as the department in charge, the responsible officer, and project timelines.

During the meeting, Khullar also launched three other initiatives: a 24-hour civic complaint redressal challenge, the 10 iconic roads development initiative, and the “Our 500 Metre Area” plan.

Under the “24-hour challenge” to resolve civic complaints, residents can report large garbage accumulation points, potholes, sewer overflows, non-functional streetlights and trees requiring pruning through an online platform, officials said.

Depending on the nature of a complaint, officials must resolve it within 24, 48 or 72 hours. The administration also proposed a compensation mechanism for delays found to be due to employee negligence.If such negligence is established during review, the amount may be recovered from the concerned employee and ₹5,000 paid to the complainant.

According to officials, 10 iconic roads will be developed in Gurugram with improved streetscape and public amenities, including designated smoking zones and strict enforcement of no-smoking areas.

Enforcement teams, equipped with body cameras, will be authorised to issue fines to violators. Wheelchairs will also be made available at these locations, while information boards will display applicable rules and penalties. The MCG will also introduce penalties for spitting and disposing of chewing gum in public places.

Another initiative, “Our 500 Metre Area”, aims to involve RWAs, schools, market associations and other local organisations to help keep a 500-metre radius clean, attractive and organised, officials added.

To strengthen transparency, GMDA, MCG and HSVP officials have been asked to prepare a weekly scorecard covering the progress of the various works. The scorecard will be published in newspapers every Saturday with the signatures of the concerned officials, making the progress of road, sanitation and civic works available in the public domain.

The meeting was attended by GMDA chief executive officer P C Meena, ULB commissioner and secretary Ashok Kumar Meena, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh and additional MCG commissioner Ankita Chaudhary, among other officials.