Gurugram to upgrade 100 roads in poor-condition under 30-day challenge
The Haryana government has launched a 30-day challenge to upgrade 100 roads across Gurugram, setting a November 7 deadline, officials said
The Haryana government has launched a 30-day challenge to upgrade 100 roads across Gurugram, setting a November 7 deadline, officials said. The project includes recarpeting, installing streetlights, adding footpaths, lane markings, and clear signage.
According to officials, the roads selected under the initiative will be at least 500 meters long and will undergo comprehensive improvement rather than basic patchwork.
The directives were issued by Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister on Thursday during a meeting with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).
Khullar directed officials to install information boards on each identified road with a QR code, allowing residents to view details such as the department in charge, the responsible officer, and project timelines.
During the meeting, Khullar also launched three other initiatives: a 24-hour civic complaint redressal challenge, the 10 iconic roads development initiative, and the “Our 500 Metre Area” plan.
Under the “24-hour challenge” to resolve civic complaints, residents can report large garbage accumulation points, potholes, sewer overflows, non-functional streetlights and trees requiring pruning through an online platform, officials said.
Depending on the nature of a complaint, officials must resolve it within 24, 48 or 72 hours. The administration also proposed a compensation mechanism for delays found to be due to employee negligence.If such negligence is established during review, the amount may be recovered from the concerned employee and ₹5,000 paid to the complainant.
According to officials, 10 iconic roads will be developed in Gurugram with improved streetscape and public amenities, including designated smoking zones and strict enforcement of no-smoking areas.
Enforcement teams, equipped with body cameras, will be authorised to issue fines to violators. Wheelchairs will also be made available at these locations, while information boards will display applicable rules and penalties. The MCG will also introduce penalties for spitting and disposing of chewing gum in public places.
Another initiative, “Our 500 Metre Area”, aims to involve RWAs, schools, market associations and other local organisations to help keep a 500-metre radius clean, attractive and organised, officials added.
To strengthen transparency, GMDA, MCG and HSVP officials have been asked to prepare a weekly scorecard covering the progress of the various works. The scorecard will be published in newspapers every Saturday with the signatures of the concerned officials, making the progress of road, sanitation and civic works available in the public domain.
The meeting was attended by GMDA chief executive officer P C Meena, ULB commissioner and secretary Ashok Kumar Meena, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, HSVP administrator Vaishali Singh and additional MCG commissioner Ankita Chaudhary, among other officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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