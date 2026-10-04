Gurugram: 4 held for fleeing with ₹30L valuables from Ardee City house

Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly committing burglary at a locked house in Ardee City Block-C in Sector-52 and fleeing with cash and jewellery worth over ₹30 lakh in August, police said on Saturday. According to investigators, residents of the house left after locking their ground floor flat on the morning of August 24 (Shutterstock)

According to police, the accused are Sheikh Momrez, Sheikh Rahim Ali, Kausar Khan alias Bittu Khan and Sajan alias Kalu -- all in their mid-30s and originally from West Bengal. Cash worth ₹17.3 lakh, and lock cutting equipment were recovered from their possession.

According to investigators, residents of the house left after locking their ground floor flat on the morning of August 24. After returning, they found the main entrance broken and the entire house ransacked with a dozen sets of gold, silver, pearl and diamond jewellery worth at least ₹30 lakh, four watches worth ₹1.25 lakh, and foreign and Indian currencies stolen, police said.

An FIR was then registered at Sector 53 police station. The accused were arrested by the Sector 43 crime branch team from Leisure Valley park in Sector 29 on September 20. They were taken on eight-day police-remand for detailed interrogation on Friday.

Naveen Sharma, ACP (crime), said the suspects had conducted reconnaissance of the area before they found the house locked and then broke inside.

“They had melted the gold ornaments and sold them to traders in Delhi-NCR at lower price. The gang used to take the cash to West Bengal and used it to purchase properties,” the officer said.

Sharma said the suspects have confessed of committing at least a dozen house burglaries and thefts in Gurugram and other parts of Delhi-NCR. “We are interrogating them to know houses they targeted and to identify other associates. More gang members including bullion traders whom they sold gold are yet to be arrested,” he said.