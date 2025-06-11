Gurugram: Underpass proposed to ease Khandsa intersection traffic

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will conduct a feasibility study for an underpass at the Khandsa intersection to ease traffic congestion between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. The proposed underpass will facilitate vehicle movement from Sector 10 Road towards Mohammadpur Jharsa Road, officials said, adding that the study will be completed by next month. Ambedkar chowk at Khandsa Road. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The decision follows a recent review meeting chaired by Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, where the proposal for the underpass was discussed. Singh backed the idea, noting that it would ensure seamless traffic flow at the congested Khandsa junction.

“The highway authority will be carrying out a feasibility study to explore the possibility of an underpass at the Khandsa intersection. The underpass will help in smooth movement of vehicles, but availability of land and other factors will be taken into account before taking a call on it,” said a senior NHAI official familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.

Currently, NHAI is constructing a six-lane surface road on the 3.2-km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk at a cost of ₹160 crore. Of this, ₹100 crore is earmarked for shifting utilities, while around ₹60 crore will go towards road construction, officials added. According to NHAI, work on digging stormwater drains has begun, and shifting of high-tension power cables, water pipelines, and sewer lines is expected to be completed within six months.

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official present at the meeting said that once NHAI submits a formal proposal for the underpass, it will be reviewed and forwarded to the state government for approval.

This arterial stretch witnesses heavy traffic from NH-48, Sohna Road, Dwarka Expressway, and Old Gurugram, often resulting in severe congestion during peak hours, officials said. Residents have long demanded infrastructure upgrades such as road widening or flyovers to improve mobility, they added.