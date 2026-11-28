Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will flag off 100 electric buses and inaugurate a new electric bus depot in Sector 48 on Saturday, marking a major expansion of Gurugram’s public transport network, officials said on Friday. The new fleet of e-buses parked at Sector 10 bus depot in Gurugram. (HT Photo) more

The buses, inducted into the fleet of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), are expected to improve public transport connectivity, reduce dependence on conventional fuels and help curb vehicular pollution.

Union minister Manohar Lal will preside over the inauguration ceremony, while Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh will attend as guests of honour.

Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma are also expected to attend.

Ahead of the inauguration, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) chief executive officer Dusmanta Kumar Behera inspected the depot on Friday to review preparations.

GMDA additional CEO Mohammad Imran Raza, GMCBL additional CEO Ravinder Kumar and other officials accompanied him during the inspection.

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