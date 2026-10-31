Haryana police trace 29 missing persons in anti-human trafficking drive, reunite them with families

The Haryana Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) have traced 29 missing persons, including 23 women, two men and four children, during a special drive conducted between August and October this year, officials said on Saturday. The operation was conducted under the directions of the Inspector General of Police, Crime, Haryana, and the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, State Crime Branch, Gurugram. (Hindustan Times/Representational)

The drive was carried out by AHTU teams in Gurugram, Rewari and Narnaul, which traced 26 people in cases registered between August and October and reunited them with their respective families. The group included 23 women, two men and a minor girl, according to a statement issued by the State Crime Branch on Saturday.

In separate operations, the teams also traced two children who had gone missing from Bihar and reunited them with their families. Another missing child was traced and reunited with their family following information received through a Child Care Institution (CCI), taking the total number of persons reunited to 29.

More on the operations Police officials said the teams coordinated at various levels and pursued leads based on available information to locate the missing persons. However, the statement did not specify how many of those traced were reported missing from Gurugram, the circumstances surrounding their disappearance or the time taken to locate them.

The operation was conducted under the directions of the Inspector General of Police, Crime, Haryana, and the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, State Crime Branch, Gurugram.

The units were tasked with tracing missing women, children and other individuals, with particular focus on cases involving vulnerable persons. Officials said the teams made sustained efforts to establish contact with the missing persons and their families before facilitating their reunion.

The State Crime Branch said the special drive was part of its efforts to trace missing persons and prevent human trafficking. The police also said they would continue such operations to locate missing individuals and ensure their safe return to their families.