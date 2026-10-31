Haryana police trace 29 missing persons in anti-human trafficking drive, reunite them with families
Police officials said the teams coordinated at various levels and pursued leads based on available information to locate the missing persons.
The Haryana Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) have traced 29 missing persons, including 23 women, two men and four children, during a special drive conducted between August and October this year, officials said on Saturday.
The drive was carried out by AHTU teams in Gurugram, Rewari and Narnaul, which traced 26 people in cases registered between August and October and reunited them with their respective families. The group included 23 women, two men and a minor girl, according to a statement issued by the State Crime Branch on Saturday.
In separate operations, the teams also traced two children who had gone missing from Bihar and reunited them with their families. Another missing child was traced and reunited with their family following information received through a Child Care Institution (CCI), taking the total number of persons reunited to 29.
More on the operations
Police officials said the teams coordinated at various levels and pursued leads based on available information to locate the missing persons. However, the statement did not specify how many of those traced were reported missing from Gurugram, the circumstances surrounding their disappearance or the time taken to locate them.
The operation was conducted under the directions of the Inspector General of Police, Crime, Haryana, and the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, State Crime Branch, Gurugram.
The units were tasked with tracing missing women, children and other individuals, with particular focus on cases involving vulnerable persons. Officials said the teams made sustained efforts to establish contact with the missing persons and their families before facilitating their reunion.
The State Crime Branch said the special drive was part of its efforts to trace missing persons and prevent human trafficking. The police also said they would continue such operations to locate missing individuals and ensure their safe return to their families.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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