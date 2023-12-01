Hotspots identified for deploying police to boost safety of women

Gurugram Police identified at least 15 hotspots in the city after assessing the safety parameters on streets, public transport and workplaces for women. From gauging factors important for safety on roads to identifying black spots where women feel unsafe, police have taken several measures, including deployment of women police officials at these hotspots, to increase security for them who return home late in the evening or night, police officers aware of the matter said on Friday. HT Image

Police said the areas were identified based on complaints of harassment, molestation and stalking. The areas that have been found to be the most unsafe are MG Road, Iffco Chowk Metro station, Sikanderpur Metro station, Sector 29, Sector 48, Sector 1 as well as IMT crossing in Manesar and Devilal Park in Sector 22.

Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, director general of police (DGP), on Friday said that working women face challenges such as lack of local transport for last-mile connectivity.

“To ensure their safety and security, we have already introduced a unique identification stickers for auto-rickshaws with serial numbers registered with the regional transport authority (RTA) and drivers’ pictures. This will not only curb crime, but also ensure women safety. Auto-rickshaws without these stickers are not permitted on the road,” he added.

DGP said that coordinated efforts would be made to ensure safe public transport for women, so that they can go to work without any hesitation. The police would coordinate with local cab unions, auto unions and public transporters for this purpose.

Kapur said that there are nearly 60,000 auto-rickshaws registered in the city and verification drive of drivers have been conducted.

“All the unique identification numbers have been linked to the police control room and they can seamlessly check the credentials of the driver if they receive any distress calls or message from the women,” he added.

“Auto-rickshaw drivers and their vehicles have been fixed with plates carrying their names, mobile numbers and Aadhaar numbers, whose data is being integrated with the Dial 112 service. So a woman calling on this helpline number during emergency can immediately get relief as the responder will know the complete details of the suspect to alert police officials concerned”, he said.

There are nearly 850 women police personnel in the district and they have been deployed at major locations, including hotspots for women safety, said police.

Kapur said the stretches used by working women are being patrolled at night.

“Gurugram Police has identified spots that were dimly lit and have written to the civic agencies concerned to install street lights and repair the defunct ones at the earliest. Also, the public transport facility of cabs and auto-rickshaws will be under surveillance, so that women can feel safe while commuting at night,” he said.

Kavita Bishnoi, general manager of a private company in Udyog Vihar, said that Sector 29 stretch is the most unsafe during night due to lack of streetlights.

“I have started avoiding the local road in Sector 29. Police presence should be increased in all the roads connecting to Sector-29 market, so that it is safe to commute,” she said.

Police said the frequency of police patrolling at hotspots would be increased.

The complaints received through any medium would be disposed of within a week and feedback would also be taken to ensure complainant’s satisfaction, said police.