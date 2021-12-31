HSVP opens new portal for allotting alternative plots of land to applicants

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has launched a portal to provide alternative plots to applicants whose plots are stuck due to legal issues, litigation and other technical reasons, said officials on Thursday.

Instead of submitting physical applications, the allottees can now apply for the same online and track their applications, said the HSVP officials, adding that the process will also help in resolving these issues in a time bound manner.

Vikas Dhanda, estate officer (one) of HSVP, said that the new online portal for alternative plots has been launched to ensure that the allottees can submit the applications with ease. “The entire documentation has been made online, and instead of visiting different offices, the allottees can now submit their documents and applications at the click of a button. They can also track the status online,” he said, adding that nearly 28 allottees on the Dwarka Expressway have been allotted alternative plots in the past few months.

The HSVP officials said that alternative plots are given to allottees in case the original allotted plot cannot be offered for possession due to technical and legal issues, among other such reasons.

According to the notice issued by chief administrator of HSVP, Ajit Balaji Joshi, the authority has issued a fresh policy regarding the exchange of plots. The HSVP has also formed an online portal for alternative plot sites, and there the allottees are required to submit their applications through the portal.

The request for alternative plots shall not be entertained in any other mode, the notice said.