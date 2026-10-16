Man bludgeoned to death on Gurugram foot overbridge; suspect held
An unidentified man was bludgeoned to death with a concrete tile on a foot overbridge at Mahavir Chowk in Gurugram’s Sector 13 late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday
An unidentified man was bludgeoned to death with a concrete tile on a foot overbridge at Mahavir Chowk in Gurugram’s Sector 13 late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. The suspected killer was caught by commuters and homeless people sleeping on the overbridge, who prevented him from fleeing until police arrived.
Police identified the suspect as Nishant alias Monu, 35, a resident of Rewari, and said he was being questioned to establish the motive behind the killing and the identity of the victim.
The incident took place between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on the octagonal foot overbridge, barely 100 metres from the interstate bus depot.
A senior police officer said several homeless people sleeping on the overbridge woke up on hearing screams and spotted two men fighting.
“They spotted two men assaulting each other. One of them grabbed a concrete interlocking tile lying nearby and used it to hit the other in the head multiple times, killing him,” the officer said.
Investigators said commuters who witnessed the assault alerted the police control room, while others joined the people on the overbridge in surrounding the suspect and preventing him from escaping.
A police patrol stationed nearby reached the spot shortly afterwards and took the suspect into custody.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigators also recovered a knife that the victim was allegedly holding during the altercation.
“The victim’s identity was yet unclear. However, police registered an FIR against the suspect under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 14 police station and arrested him,” he said.
Turan said investigators were trying to establish whether the two men knew each other and what had triggered the confrontation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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