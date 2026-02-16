Man held after liquor store assault over free booze demand in Gurugram

A man has been arrested after two men allegedly assaulted a salesman at a liquor store in Sector 53/54 for refusing to provide “free” liquor, police said on Sunday. One suspect, Ronit Yadav, believed to be aged 30–35, was arrested late Sunday evening, while the second accused remains at large. CCTV footage showed the two men allegedly assaulting the salesman after he refused free liquor (File photo)

A senior official at Sector 53 police station said the incident occurred around 8.30am on Sunday when the two men returned to the store on Golf Course Road demanding free liquor after earlier knocking on the shutter of the closed shop late Saturday night. The salesman, Vipin Singh Rawat, believed to be aged between 35 and 40 and a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, refused the demand.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both had threatened the salesman to return in the morning after the store reopens. After the salesman refused to provide free liquor, both started arguing, which led to a violent clash,” the senior official said.

Police said the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. “The salesman was allegedly beaten by both men before they fled from the liquor store. Based on a complaint filed by Rawat, notices have been issued to the accused to record a formal statement,” the official added.

Ronit Yadav was booked under Sections 126 (wrongful restraint) and 170 (provisions of bribery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 53 police station. Police said he works as a property dealer and had gone to buy liquor late Saturday night. “Based on statements corroborating the sequence of events, further action will be taken,” the senior police official said.