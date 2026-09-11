Man shot dead during bike chase in Ggm over gang rivalry

Gurugram:A 45-year-old man was shot dead on Basai Road in Sector 9 on Thursday over a rivalry between two local gangs, police said. Turan said the identities of two of the three suspects had been ascertained and teams were conducting raids to arrest them. (Photo for representation)

Police identified the victim as Mahender Singh, a resident of Vishwakarma Colony in Sector 9.

The incident took place around 9:15am when Singh was riding a motorcycle while his 19-year-old son, Sahil Singh, was riding pillion. Three suspects riding a black Pulsar motorcycle approached them and opened fire from close range, police said.

“The suspects intended to shoot Sahil, but instead shot his father after the assailants’ motorcycle hit a speed-breaker. Shortly after being shot, Mahender fell from the moving motorcycle,” a police official said.

Thereafter, the suspects fled the scene, and Mahender was rushed to the civil hospital in an auto-rickshaw where doctors declared him dead, the official added.

Police suspect members of the Buddy gang were behind the attack. The gang’s leader, Parv alias Buddy, 18, was kidnapped and murdered on January 12 last year. Singh’s two sons were associated with the rival Sunny Mandal gang, police said.

Singh’s elder son Priyanshu Singh (22) and at least six others were arrested in connection with Parv’s murder. Police said Priyanshu and other members of the Mandal gang had killed Parv after he assaulted several of their members.

According to a Crime Branch official privy to the case, one of the Mandal gang members befriended Parv, took him from his home in Devilal Colony, Sector 9A, and later bludgeoned him to death at a secluded place near the Dwarka Expressway.

The official said Parv’s father had lodged a missing complaint on January 13, 2025. On January 15, police arrested Dev alias Kaku from UP’s Jewar to trace Parv. When the murder came to light, Kaku disclosed details of all those involved after helping police recover the body, the official added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that from preliminary investigation, it has come to light that Singh’s murder was a fallout of an old rivalry between two groups.

Turan said the identities of two of the three suspects had been ascertained and teams were conducting raids to arrest them.

“On Sahil’s complaint, an FIR was registered against 12 suspects including three assailants under sections 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Sector-9A police station. Autopsy was carried out on Thursday, and family members will take away the body for cremation on Friday,” he said.

Police officials said that after Singh’s murder, Priyanshu filed a petition before a city court seeking permission to cremate his father. However, police opposed it, citing that he might come in contact with several of his associates if allowed out of jail at this moment resulting in a serious law and order problem. The court’s decision is expected on Friday.

The murder was the second in the city within 48 hours. On Tuesday night, Hemant Kaushik, 36, a PG owner, was shot dead inside his home in Acharya Puri, Sector 12, allegedly over a financial dispute.