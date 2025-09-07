MCG’s drive relocates 597 stray cattle, ensures safer roads

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) ongoing campaign, “Mission Safe Gurugram,” aimed at clearing city roads of stray animals has discouraged cattle owners and dairy operators from abandoning livestock on the streets, said officials adding that several stray animals have also been relocated. MCG team relocating the stray animals at Sector 49 on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to MCG data released on Saturday, since the campaign started last week, 597 stray cattle have been caught and shifted to gaushalas and nandishalas. In addition, based on citizen complaints, action has also been taken in 91 cases involving monkeys and 20 cases of stray dogs.

Officials said that many cattle owners have now started keeping their animals within their own premises, while others have moved them to rural areas. “The message is clear—no person will be allowed to leave animals in public places or on roads,” an MCG official said.

Dr Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission), MCG, said the prime objective of the initiative is to ensure a safe and accident-free Gurugram. “In a rapidly developing city like Gurugram, stray animals roaming freely on roads pose a serious risk to citizens’ safety. Under “Mission Safe Gurugram”, our teams are conducting special drives daily in different areas. Cattle owners must understand that leaving animals in public places is not only a violation of rules but also endangers lives,” he said.

The MCG has intensified surveillance and field operations to sustain the campaign’s success. Officials emphasised that public cooperation is crucial in ensuring safer streets and appealed to residents to report cases of stray animals through official helplines: 1800-180-1817 and 0124-4753555.