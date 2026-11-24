A 25-year-old man — missing since November 9 — was found dead and buried inside a sewage tank behind a mall in Sector 63 on Sunday, police said, adding that the five accused are currently on the run. The missing person’s FIR was changed into a murder case (Photo for representation) more

According to police, the victim was Mohammad Naem from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his brother Mohammad Hanif Khan, 30, in Gurugram’s Sector 62.

Police said Hanif had left for his hometown on November 6 — the last day when he talked to Naem. Upon returning on November 9, he did not find his brother at home. So he asked a common friend Bablu, who allegedly told him that Naem had gone to Delhi for some work, police said.

When he didn’t return for hours and his phone remained off, Hanif again asked Bablu, who also went missing later in the day.

A senior police official, privy to the investigation, said Hanif filed a missing person’s complaint on November 11,based on which an FIR was registered at Sector 65 police station.

“On morning of November 10, a sanitation worker found an iPhone lying along a sewer line in Sector 50. He extracted the emergency contact number in the phone and contacted Hanif. Police were informed,” the officer said.

Investigators said that while scanning CCTV cameras of nearby areas, they found a footage which showed four people, including Bablu, digging a pit in a secluded area.

On Sunday, police reached the spot and got it excavated for around 10 feet, but found nothing. However, they allegedly saw a tank nearby, which was covered with soil appearing to be freshly dumped, officers said.

The tank was then dug up for two feet, following which police said they found a decomposed body of a man with a polythene bag containing a man’s clothes and belt, police said, adding that Hanif identified the man as Naem.

According to officers who were present at the spot, at least 12 empty packets of salt were also found there, which shows the accused must have put the salt to make the decomposing process faster.

Hanif told HT that they had lent ₹75,000 to Bablu. “I and my family suspect Bablu and his associates murdered my brother with the motive of not repaying the money,” he alleged.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the body was shifted to government mortuary for autopsy on Sunday night. “Four to five suspects involved in the murder are on the run. Exact motive behind the murder will be clear after the suspects are arrested,” he added.

The missing person’s FIR was changed into a murder case by adding sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday.