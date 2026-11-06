Over 20,500 vehicles registered under Centre’s clean vehicle scheme in NCR areas in Haryana

More than 20,500 older commercial vehicles have been registered under a central scheme to replace ageing buses and goods vehicles with cleaner, BS-VI-compliant models across Haryana’s NCR districts since July. However, transport officials say many owners remain reluctant to give up their vehicles despite financial incentives.

The Parivartan Scheme, launched on July 14, encourages owners to scrap older commercial vehicles or sell eligible vehicles outside the NCR and purchase cleaner replacements. The initiative comes amid tightening restrictions on polluting vehicles in Delhi-NCR, where worsening air quality has prompted authorities to accelerate the transition to BS-VI vehicles.

To encourage participation, the Centre is offering a 100% exemption from motor vehicle tax for 10 years, a waiver of registration fees, a 5% interest subsidy on vehicle loans for five years and a minimum 8% discount on the ex-showroom price from participating manufacturers. Owners purchasing BS-VI diesel or CNG vehicles can also receive monthly fuel vouchers ranging from ₹1,200 to ₹4,800 for five years, depending on the vehicle category.

Despite these benefits, officials say many BS-IV vehicle owners are unwilling to sell vehicles purchased just seven or eight years ago, fearing they will not receive a fair resale price.

Of the 20,516 vehicles registered under the scheme across Haryana’s NCR districts, Gurugram accounts for 5,267 and Faridabad for 4,841.

In Faridabad, only 4,841 of the 12,198 vehicle owners contacted by the regional transport office (RTO) have registered under the scheme. Officials said many of those contacted owned BS-IV vehicles that they considered too new to replace.

“People who bought their vehicles seven to eight years ago do not wish to sell them because they feel they will not get a fair price for vehicles that still have considerable life left,” officials said.

Around 1,000 of the vehicles registered in Faridabad are BS-IV vehicles whose owners intend to sell them outside the NCR and claim incentives on replacement vehicles, officials said.

The push comes as Delhi has restricted the entry of commercial vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, while the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage 2 of the graded response action plan (Grap) across the NCR amid deteriorating air quality.

The Gurugram RTO has conducted 26 awareness campaigns this year, issued notices to owners of 1,241 vehicles below the BS-IV category and sent advisories to around 20,000 BS-IV vehicle owners, urging them to register.

In Faridabad, the RTO has held 25 awareness programmes, issued notices to owners of 3,931 BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles and sent advisories to 8,267 BS-IV vehicle owners.

Under the scheme, vehicles conforming to BS-III emission standards or older must be scrapped at authorised facilities. BS-IV vehicles can either be scrapped or sold outside the NCR in cities and towns not covered by the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Owners selling their vehicles outside the region must obtain a no-objection certificate from the transport department and purchase and register an eligible replacement vehicle within the NCR to claim the incentives.

The Parivartan (Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions) Scheme was approved by the Centre in June 2026.

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