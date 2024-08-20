Projects halted as Model Code of Conduct kicks in for elections

The district administration in Gurugram, led by district commissioner and electoral officer Nishant Kumar Yadav, has issued a directive to halt all new development projects ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, officials said. This move is in line with the model code of conduct, which aims to maintain fairness and impartiality throughout the electoral process, they added DC Yadav emphasised the importance of adhering to this directive to ensure that elections are conducted fairly and transparently (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo )

DC Yadav’s directive affects all central and state government entities, including various departments, boards, and corporations, and prohibits the initiation of any new projects or the issuance of related tenders. Projects that began before August 16, however, can continue, he added.

“This measure seeks to prevent the misuse of developmental initiatives as a means to sway the electorate, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process,” Yadav said during a meeting with district officials on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the DC emphasised the importance of adhering to this directive to ensure that elections are conducted fairly and transparently. “Our focus must remain on facilitating the electoral process and ensuring that all polling stations are well-equipped and ready to serve the electorate efficiently,” he said. Yadav added that they have instructed officials to ensure that polling stations in Pataudi, Badshahpur, Sohna, and Gurugram are fully prepared with all necessary facilities to accommodate voters effectively.

In addition to the halt on new developments, a voter registration drive in Gurugram has received 18,000 applications in the lead-up to the elections. Of these, 5,204 new voters have been successfully added to the electoral rolls, while 269 applications were rejected due to discrepancies, said officials. The remaining applications are expected to be processed by August 26, ahead of the final voter list publication scheduled for Wednesday, they added.

Yadav emphasised the importance of this initiative, and said that ensuring every eligible voter is registered is crucial for the integrity of the electoral process. "Our teams are working diligently to address and resolve all pending applications promptly. This effort underscores the district's commitment to facilitating an inclusive electoral process where every vote counts. The focus now shifts to finalising the electoral rolls, setting the stage for a well-organised election in Gurugram," said Yadav.