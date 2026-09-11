Residents flag repeated plaster collapse cases in Ggm

Gurugram:A portion of plaster from the balcony of a flat at Breez Global Heights in Sector 33 fell on Wednesday, raising concerns about the structural safety of the society. No one was injured in the incident. No one was injured in the incident. (Photo for representation)

The incident took place around 2am in flat number 608 of Tower 19B. Deepak Chippa, the flat owner said, “The plaster fell from the balcony above my apartment. Fortunately, there was no one on the road at that time. The debris fell onto my balcony and on a car parked outside the building.”

Residents said this was not the first such incident in the society. Gajraj Singh, the president of Residents Welfare Association (RWA) said at least 10 such incidents had occurred in recent months.

“Roof and balcony plasters keeps falling every one to two months. Cracks have started appearing on the roofs and buildings of the society. It is extremely dangerous to live here. Despite multiple requests, the builder is not carrying out the repair work,” said Singh.

On August 3, HT reported a similar incident in which ceiling plaster fell inside a flat in Tower 10.

Singh said the estimated cost of all the repair work is around ₹13.5 crores,while the builder has offered ₹2.4 crore. “We are fighting a legal case against the builder in Gurugram district court. The RWA will not take the handover until these repairs are carried out.”

Residents also claimed that no safety audit was conducted after the August 3 incident, despite their demand for one to ensure safety of residents.

Breez Global Heights was developed under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, under which the developer is responsible for maintaining the society for five years from the date the occupancy certificate (OC) is granted.

Residents had earlier flagged several pending repair works, including damaged plaster, terrace waterproofing, repainting of common areas and balconies and bathroom grouting.

HT reached out to the builder. Ajay Goyal, director of Breez group said, “We are dedicated to serving the people and carrying out all repair work. A tender was also issued to a private firm for refurbishing the apartments three months ago. However, the maintenance of the society is with the RWA, which has not carried out any grouting in the last two years. This is making the building structures weak.”

Goyal said the RWA was formed within two years of the society handover and the maintenance was handed over to RWA.