Residents flag repeated plaster collapse cases in Ggm
Gurugram:A portion of plaster from the balcony of a flat at Breez Global Heights in Sector 33 fell on Wednesday, raising concerns about the structural safety of the society
Gurugram:A portion of plaster from the balcony of a flat at Breez Global Heights in Sector 33 fell on Wednesday, raising concerns about the structural safety of the society. No one was injured in the incident.
The incident took place around 2am in flat number 608 of Tower 19B. Deepak Chippa, the flat owner said, “The plaster fell from the balcony above my apartment. Fortunately, there was no one on the road at that time. The debris fell onto my balcony and on a car parked outside the building.”
Residents said this was not the first such incident in the society. Gajraj Singh, the president of Residents Welfare Association (RWA) said at least 10 such incidents had occurred in recent months.
“Roof and balcony plasters keeps falling every one to two months. Cracks have started appearing on the roofs and buildings of the society. It is extremely dangerous to live here. Despite multiple requests, the builder is not carrying out the repair work,” said Singh.
On August 3, HT reported a similar incident in which ceiling plaster fell inside a flat in Tower 10.
Singh said the estimated cost of all the repair work is around ₹13.5 crores,while the builder has offered ₹2.4 crore. “We are fighting a legal case against the builder in Gurugram district court. The RWA will not take the handover until these repairs are carried out.”
Residents also claimed that no safety audit was conducted after the August 3 incident, despite their demand for one to ensure safety of residents.
Breez Global Heights was developed under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, under which the developer is responsible for maintaining the society for five years from the date the occupancy certificate (OC) is granted.
Residents had earlier flagged several pending repair works, including damaged plaster, terrace waterproofing, repainting of common areas and balconies and bathroom grouting.
HT reached out to the builder. Ajay Goyal, director of Breez group said, “We are dedicated to serving the people and carrying out all repair work. A tender was also issued to a private firm for refurbishing the apartments three months ago. However, the maintenance of the society is with the RWA, which has not carried out any grouting in the last two years. This is making the building structures weak.”
Goyal said the RWA was formed within two years of the society handover and the maintenance was handed over to RWA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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