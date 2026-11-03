Sohna road caves in for the seventh time in three years, NHAI to start permanent repairs
NHAI officials have barricaded the damaged spot and barricaded the left most lane of the highway from Gurugram to Sohna side as a precaution
A portion of the Sohna Road near Subash Chowk caved in yet again on Monday, after the sewage pipeline underneath the stretch collapsed, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said.
Monday’s cave-in is not an isolated incident on the Rajiv Chowk to Sheeshpal Vihar stretch of this road — it has caved in seven times in the last three years and twice in 2026.
Earlier on May 6, a portion of the road near SD Adarsh School caved in after a dumper carrying building material got stuck there. Following the incident, the NHAI carried out temporary repairs on the damaged portion and the drain, which had been completed just two months earlier.
According to NHAI official, Monday’s cave-in left a roughly 2x2-foot sinkhole on the road surface. However, it appeared even wider below the surface with an estimated depth of 20 feet, they added.
NHAI officials have barricaded the damaged spot and barricaded the left most lane of the highway from Gurugram to Sohna side as a precaution. “We inspected the cave-in, which occurred after the main sewage line running underneath collapsed. The authority has now decided to ask the contractor for a permanent repair of the sewage line to avoid future cave-ins,” said NHAI project director Yogesh Tilak, adding that traffic marshals were deployed to divert traffic and two lanes remain open for movement.
Tilak said that the sewer line will first be diverted, the drains desilted and then the repair work from Rajiv Chowk to Shishpal Vihar will be undertaken.
“The tender for repairs using cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) technology has already been awarded. It is estimated to cost ₹58 crore. The work will start at the earliest and will be completed by February,” Tilak added.
Notably, NHAI officials had said on May 27 that the headquarters had approved the ₹58-crore proposal for permanent repairs; however the work has yet to start.
When questioned about the delay, NHAI officials said they planned to start the work after the monsoon ended, as the volume of water in the master sewer line reduces in winter.
According to GMDA officials, the sewer line in question — from Rajiv Chowk to Sheeshpal Vihar — was laid by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) around three decades ago.
However, the pipeline’s condition has deteriorated in the last three years. It collapsed seven times on the stretch between Subash Chowk and Sheeshpal Vihar near the Raheja Mall. This line runs approximately 20 feet below the highway and carries sewage water from sectors 45 to 51, which flows to the sewage treatment plant in Behrampur.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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