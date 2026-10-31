Three arrested for robbing CSC centre owner of ₹50,000, mobile phone at knifepoint in Gurugram
Officials said when the owner was about to show them a mobile phone charger, the accused allegedly pushed him, covered his mouth and threatened him with a knife before fleeing with ₹50,000 in cash and the owner’s mobile phone
Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing the owner of a common service centre (CSC) of ₹50,000 and his mobile phone at knifepoint in Sheetla Colony, Gurugram, police said on Friday.
According to police, the incident took place at 8.30 pm on Wednesday when two men entered the shop and asked the owner to show them a phone charger. They initially left the shop but returned some time later, asking for a charger again.
Officials said when the owner was about to hand it over, the accused allegedly pushed him, covered his mouth and threatened him with a knife before fleeing with ₹50,000 in cash and his mobile phone.
The victim lodged a complaint on Thursday, and a case was registered at Sector 5 police station under relevant sections of the BNS, police said.
Police identified the accused as Ashish Baghel, 22, from Etah, Uttar Pradesh; Amar Kumar, 21, a resident of Hathras; and Vimal Kumar, 31. Police said the accused worked as daily wage labourers.
According to police, the trio noticed that there was no one around the shop; hence, they planned the robbery. While Ashish and Amar entered the shop, Vimal stayed outside to keep watch.
According to police, Ashish was previously involved in two robbery cases registered in Gurugram, while Amar had an earlier case of assault and criminal intimidation registered against him.
“The accused would be questioned regarding the recovery of the money. Further investigation is underway,” said Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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