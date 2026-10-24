Two damaged pipelines disrupt water supply in Gurugram
Gurugram residents already grappling with prolonged power outages due to an ongoing strike by electricity utility employees faced water shortages on Friday after two master water pipelines were damaged at separate locations in the city, disrupting supply to several sectors
Gurugram residents already grappling with prolonged power outages due to an ongoing strike by electricity utility employees faced water shortages on Friday after two master water pipelines were damaged at separate locations in the city, disrupting supply to several sectors.
Officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said a major pipeline was damaged in Sector 62 on Thursday, affecting water supply to 17 sectors. Another pipeline was damaged near the Hero Honda Chowk underpass in Sector 37 during excavation work for the Metro project on Wednesday.
Officials said a five-to-six-metre section of the pipeline in Sector 62 had been displaced, due to a joint displacement. Although repair work began immediately, the damaged section’s location and the complexity of the network delayed restoration until Friday evening.
“The site where the damage occurred is located immediately adjacent to a high-voltage electricity tower, with a large drain also running nearby. Due to these constraints, the repair process required extreme caution, which has led to delays,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.
“The repair work will be completed by Friday night and water supply to Sectors 58 to 66 is likely to normalise by Saturday morning. To repair the master pipeline, we had to shut down supply from Chandu Budhera plant for four to five hours, which ended up affecting the supply to the entire city,” said a senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity.
Officials said the damaged pipeline, which draws water from the Chandu Budhera treatment plant, supplies Sectors 58 to 74.
Meanwhile, another master pipeline originating from the Basai water treatment plant was damaged near Hero Honda Chowk during excavation work for the Metro project.
GMDA officials said repairs to this pipeline took around five hours on Friday, disrupting water supply to Sectors 10, 10A, 37C and 37D, besides Basai and Saraswati Vihar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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