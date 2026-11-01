Woman held for murder of stepfather in Gurugram

A 22-year-old woman was arrested in Faridabad for allegedly conniving with her mother and the paramour in the murder of her stepfather over his objections to her making Instagram reels and frequently staying away from home for parties, police said on Friday. The incident happened on October 14, police said. (Shutterstock)

Investigators said the suspect, Shalini Kumari, was well aware of the murder plot originally hatched by her mother and paramour and helped them in executing it to settle her personal grudge over restrictions.

The victim, Gopal Kumar, 37, was asleep when his wife Kajal Devi, 35, stabbed him multiple times in the neck with a kitchen knife, resulting in his on-the-spot death at their relative’s house in Shyam Nagar on the night of October 14. Their four children, including Shalini, were asleep in an adjacent room.

Police said Kajal had concocted a story of a failed burglary attempt. Investigators said Kajal was questioned on suspicion because her statement had inconsistencies. “She confessed to murdering Gopal over their frequent fights due to her relationship with Yogender, 30, who hailed from Kunwarpur, Hathras. She confessed Yogender was involved in the murder plot but hid Shalini’s role,” a crime branch official said. Police arrested Kajal and Yogender on October 16.

Police said they recently stumbled upon CCTV footage during the investigation in which Shalini was seen accompanying Kajal and Yogender in Shyam Nagar hours before the murder.

She was detained and questioned when she confessed to helping her mother and Yogender in the murder plot to settle her grudges against Gopal.

Police said Shalini was six years old when her mother, Kajal, married Gopal 16 years back after separating from her husband. Gopal had two minor sons and a daughter from Kajal. Shalini grew rebellious as he scolded her for her lifestyle and reels. Police said she had known about her mother’s relationship with Yogender for three years.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said, “Gopal, her stepfather, restricted her from making reels and frequently staying out for parties. Thus, she supported them in murdering Gopal. She was arrested and sent to jail on October 27,” he said.