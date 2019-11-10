HCMTR plans require two buildings of Saket society; members object

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:41 IST

PUNE Members of Saket society, Patwardhan baug Karvenagar have taken objection to High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) passing through their society.

According to the plans, two entire buildings will be demolished and the elevated road will almost be touching the terraces of the remaining buildings.

Saket society has six buildings, with 91 flats in total and was completed in 1997. The total area of land the society owns is 9,200 sq metres, out of which 3,891 sq metres is the plot area where these buildings stand. The rest of the open plot is with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“The open plot has already been earmarked HCMTR, DP road and another 100 feet road known as Raja Mantri road which will connect Mhatre bridge to Rajaram bridge. The PMC has already utilised most of the allotted road, with 2,208.50 sq metres for 100 feet DP road, for the 80 feet road for HCMTR, 904.40 sq metres. There is another road which passes through the society, a 60 feet road which is 1,541.60 sq metres, which is already with PMC. Now according to the new plan, the PMC has demanded another 1,500 sq metres out of the 3,941 sq metres where our society stands for HCMTR, which means we will have to give some of our buildings will be demolished. If that is not all, the elevated road that will be passing our area, will ovelap 1.5 metres with our terraces, which is going to cause us a lot of difficulty,” said Shrikant Poojari, secretary of Saket society.

The society was served notice dated October 7 on October 22 and on October 23 they presented their objections and are yet to receive a response from the civic authorities.