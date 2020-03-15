e-paper
Head-on collision with truck kills biker in Hadapsar

Head-on collision with truck kills biker in Hadapsar

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE The driver of a dumper truck was arrested for crashing head-on into a two-wheeler rider and killing him, on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tipanna Kisanappa Rathod, 32, a resident of Hinganemala in Sasanenagar, Hadapsar, while the accused has been identified as Brahmanand Devappa Nadge, 45, a resident of Kadam Vasti in Loni-Kalbhor.

Rathod was riding a motocycle near the Serum Institute leading towards Annasaheb Magar College around 10:30am on Saturday, when the incident took place.

Rathod was rushed to a nearby hospital, but declared dead on arrival. The arrested driver was produced in a local court on Sunday.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code and Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station against Nadge.

Police sub-inspector Sachin Gadekar of Hadapsar police station is investigating the case.

