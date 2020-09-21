e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Here’s why it is still very warm in Delhi

Here’s why it is still very warm in Delhi

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has an overall rain deficiency of 18% and 62% for the month of September alone.

delhi Updated: Sep 22, 2020 03:07 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.6 degrees ---- both two degrees above normal.
On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.6 degrees ---- both two degrees above normal.
         

A combination of rain deficiency and high day and night temperatures with up to 80% humidity has Delhiites sweating.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has an overall rain deficiency of 18% and 62% for the month of September alone. The maximum temperature had shot up to 38 degrees Celsius on September 18, three degrees above normal. Both maximum and minimum temperatures have been 2 -3 degrees higher than normal at least for the past week, making it sultry and uncomfortable.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.6 degrees ---- both two degrees above normal.

IMD scientists said even though an assessment is awaited, this month could be the warmest September in the past five years. “In 2015, the average temperature for the month was 36.1 degrees Celsius. This time, it may be around 36 degrees. The western end of the monsoon trough has been around the Himalayan foothills for the past few days. There has been no western disturbance or no low-pressure system that has moved up to Delhi so it has not rained. It’s not cloudy either. Its humid and hot. We are expecting very light rain tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi.

A low-pressure area is lying over northwest Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards during next 2-3 days and become more marked during next 24 hours. Under the influence of this low-pressure area, widespread and heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Odisha on September 21; over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 21 and 22.

Temperatures in the past one week

September 14

Max: 36.6 degree C

Min: 26 degree C

September 15

Max: 37.4 degree C

Min: 26.8 degree C

September 16

Max 37.9 degree C

Min 27.1 degree C

September 17

Max: 37 degree C

Min: 27.8 degree C

September 18:

Max: 38 degree C

Min: 28 degree C

September 19

Max: 37.3 degree C

Min: 26.6 degree C

September 20

Max: 36.8 degree C

Min: 26.6 degree C

