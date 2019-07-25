Noida homebuyers want NBCC to install lifts, fire safety systems fast

Three days after the Supreme Court cancelled the registration of the embattled Amrapali group under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the lease of its properties granted by Noida and Greater Noida authorities, homebuyers Thursday said they hope that the state-owned NBCC will not only construct incomplete housing projects but also provide other amenities in the housing projects where homebuyers are already living.

Homebuyers living in these partially ready projects said they hope the NBCC installs lifts and fire safety systems, develop parking lots, boundary walls and complete works on the internal roads and sewage treatment plants etc soon.

PK Sharma, president, apartment owners’ association, Amrapali Silicon City in Sector 76, said, “We want NBCC to immediately install all lifts required at our housing complex because we have been suffering the lack of those for the last three-four years. So far, Amrapali had installed only 31 of the 56 elevators at the housing towers. We will write to the NBCC and ensure that work on our boundary wall, fire safety systems are installed and parking lots are developed on a priority basis.”

The Amrapali Group had failed to install all required lifts at all its housing projects, including Sapphire in Sector 45, Princely Estate in Sector 76, Zodiac in Sector 120 and Platinum in Sector 119. Moreover, the developer also could not obtain water connection for all these projects because it failed to clear R2000 crore land dues to the Noida authority. As a result, the developer had made a temporary arrangement and supplied poor quality groundwater to over 14,000 buyers at these projects.

Following the Supreme Court order, the Noida authority has provided water connection to all these projects. However, the Ganga water supply to all these societies is yet to start as pipeline laying work is underway.

“We have got the water connection after five years thanks to the intervention of the Supreme Court. But we will get Ganga water only after the pipes are installed as the work is in progress. We have been dependent on groundwater for so long,” said Pallavi Singh, who stays in Sapphire.

Officials said that the Noida authority has almost finished the job of providing water connection; electricity connection was already available in all these societies.

“But now the remaining facilities will be developed by the NBCC. We will help in issuing occupancy certificate and providing basic civic amenities such as water, electricity and roads outside the projects. And all these facilities are almost provided. The remaining work in partially ready projects will be dealt with by the NBCC,” said a Noida authority official, who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, NBCC officials were unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 23:52 IST