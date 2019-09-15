‘Hypocrisy’: Cong slams Centre’s move to import onions from Pak

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:46 IST

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government’s decision to import onions from Pakistan. Calling the move “hypocritical”, the Congress said that on one hand the BJP criticises Pakistan, and on the other hand they are importing onions from them.

The Metal and Mineral Corporation of India (MMCI), a subsidiary of the Centre, has invited tenders for importing 2,000 tonnes of onion from Pakistan, Egypt, China and Afghanistan, following a price hike. According to the tender document, bids should be submitted before September 24 and will remain valid till October 10. The shipments should reach by the last week of November.

“The decision will bring injustice to the onion farmers of the state. Why is the government so much in love with Pakistani farmers? Due to rise in prices, our farmers would have made some money by selling their stock,” said state Congress unit’s president Balasaheb Thorat.

