Home / Cities / Indore News / Bomb found in village bordering Army firing range in Mhow, defused
indore news

Bomb found in village bordering Army firing range in Mhow, defused

  • When it was confirmed that it was an Army bomb, all residents of the locality were evacuated and the Army and the police were informed, the inspector said.
A bomb was spotted by a resident of Kuti village while cutting bushes for the construction of his house, Badgonda police station inspector Amit Kumar told PTI. (Representational image)
A bomb was spotted by a resident of Kuti village while cutting bushes for the construction of his house, Badgonda police station inspector Amit Kumar told PTI. (Representational image)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Hindustan Times, Indore

A live bomb was found on Saturday at Kuti village bordering the Army firing range in Mhow in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. The bomb was defused by Army personnel, an official said. 

A bomb was spotted by a resident of Kuti village while cutting bushes for the construction of his house, Badgonda police station inspector Amit Kumar told PTI. 

When it was confirmed that it was an Army bomb, all residents of the locality were evacuated and the Army and the police were informed, the inspector said. 

“A team of Army personnel arrived a the spot and defused the bomb. Army authorities have initiated an inquiry," Kumar added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indore madhya pradesh
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out