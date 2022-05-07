‘Feel as if I got a rebirth', says Indore youth who survived building fire
Tushar Badoliya Prajapati (19) sustained injuries after jumping off the terrace of a three-storey building in Vijay Nagar locality of Indore as a major fire engulfed it on early Saturday morning.
But when he watched YouTube videos of the devastating blaze while lying on a bed at the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, he felt as if he had got another life, escaping death narrowly. Some others were not as lucky -- the fire claimed the lives of seven people, including a couple.
Prajapati, who hails from Dewas and works with a share-broking firm in Indore, lived in his friend's flat in the building. But as luck would have it, he and a few of his friends were sleeping on the terrace on Friday night, and thus they were not trapped inside. “I woke up with the strong smell of smoke in my nostrils. I kicked the door which led inside from the terrace, but it did not open. I saw flames leaping up and smoke billowing, and heard the cries of people who were trapped below,” he said.
Prajapati then thought that the only way to escape was to jump onto the roof of the house right behind the building. "The roof of that house was 12 feet below,” he said in a choked voice.
He shone his mobile phone's torch down, and saw that there was a gap of three feet between the two buildings. "I took courage in both hands, estimated the distance, and jumped off," he said. He landed on the roof but lost balance and sustained injuries. Hearing the crash, some onlookers came to his rescue and rushed him to hospital.
“Since morning I have watched videos of the fire several times....I feel I have got a rebirth,” he said, shuddering with the thoughts of what could have been his fate otherwise.
“I was sleeping on the terrace and that is why the fire did not engulf me,” he added. Vinod Solanki (30), another person who was sleeping on the terrace, also jumped off, but fell into a drain 50 feet below, Prajapati said. MYH superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said Solanki sustained 40 per cent burns and also broke several bones.
"Seven people were brought dead to hospital from the spot. The bodies started coming in around 6 am," he said. The fire erupted between 3 and 4 am following a short circuit in the electricity meter box on the ground floor of the building located in Vijay Nagar's congested Swarna Bagh Colony area, officials said.
"The area around the building's main door and the staircase got enveloped in flames and black smoke, while the door that led to the terrace from the third floor turned extremely hot, due to which most of the people got trapped inside. Some people rushed to the balcony of their flats to save themselves," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sampat Upadhyay.
Akshay Solanki, an onlooker, said, "Afterwards, the bodies of two or three victims were brought out. They were charred beyond recognition. "Had fire brigade people arrived in time, lives could have been saved," he said.
Videos on social media showed flames and thick smoke enveloping the building, causing sparks in electricity cables with people crying and screaming for help. Local people could also be seen making futile attempts to put out the fire with buckets of water.
-
CM inaugurates ‘Water For All’ policy
Mumbai Ahead of the upcoming civic elections chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the ambitious 'Water for all' policy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The policy aims towards providing water connection to unmapped settlements of Mumbai, which include slum clusters, Gaothan (erstwhile villages) and Koliwada (fishing villages) settlements, and illegal non-slum residential structures. Far, the civic body was not giving water connections to unauthorised or illegal structures.
-
Shiv Sena attacks PM on inflation and price hike
After a hike in the prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas cylinders from May 7, Shiv Sena taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party for their inaction and silence on soaring prices of essentials.
-
Uddhav Thackeray says he will ‘unmask’ his opponents on May 14 rally
Mumbai: Faced with stringent criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the last few weeks, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned that he will 'unmask his opponents' in the May 14 rally. Thackeray said, “ I will not just criticise but will speak my mind on May 14.” Thackeray will hold his rally at Bandra Kurla Complex. After that, he will address another rally at Marathwada on June 8.
-
UP logs 264 new Covid cases, 1 death
Uttar Pradesh reported 264 new Covid cases and one death on Saturday, while only seven patients recovered in the past 24-hours. The total number of active Covid cases in the state has swelled to 2036, and the majority of them are in home isolation. In all, five patients recovered in one each in Jhansi and Sitapur, Gautam Budha Nagar, according to the data from the state health department. Sitapur reported one death.
-
Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas: DM assures help to solve all local issues in Mohanlalganj
District administration on Saturday observed 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' at Mohanlalganj tehsil here on Saturday. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash himself led the programme aimed to address the local issues and assured all possible help to the residents. “In the Samadhaan Diwas, we addressed the issues of the locals who approached us at the tehsil,” said district administration, Abhishek Prakash. Officials dealt with issues related to land disputes, welfare schemes and housing schemes at the event.
