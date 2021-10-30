Indore to issue guidelines to control unauthorised news channel on social media

Indore district administration has said it will act against unauthorised news channels running on social media platforms such as Youtube, for spreading “fake news”, a senior district official said.

Additional district magistrate Pawan Jain, who is also the nodal officer for cable TV digitisation, said the administration will release detailed guidelines under Section 144 of CrPC to control the mushrooming of unauthorised news channels telecasting on social media. Section 144 of CrPC gives selected district officials the power to issue an order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

“In coordination with the public relation department, we want to control the channels, which are being used for circulating hatred, for blackmailing and defaming people,” said Jain, noting that online channels and websites didn’t need to register with any platform and therefore verification of their credentials was an issue.

“We have also asked MSOs (multiple-system operators) to get police verification done for their employees. Similarly, we will ensure through police verification that Youtube Channel and other news portal have not employed any hardcore criminals,” Jain added

However, the journalist association and Youtube channel owners said while they don’t have any problem with guidelines but it shouldn’t be used to control “a new era of journalism”.

“Many scams are being exposed by genuine Youtube news channel and WhatsApp newspaper so the government shouldn’t generalise that all news channels on Youtube are bogus. If they come up with guidelines that will harm the real journalism, we will oppose it,” said Arvind Tiwari, Indore Press Club president.

Also Read: From Nov 15, MP to launch vaccination drive to cover entire population by yr-end

A Youtube news channel owner, who didn’t wish to be named, said the guidelines should be made for safeguarding journalism and not to “kill it.” He added that he had registered his company as an MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

Meanwhile, an Information Technology (IT) laws expert says the state government can frame guidelines under section 69 A (power to issue directions for blocking for public access of any information through any computer resource) and B (Power to authorise to monitor and collect traffic data or information through any computer resource for cyber security) of the IT Act.

“...As of now, the channels can get authentication certificate from International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) but the state government should come up with guidelines under section 69 A and B of IT Act through IT department to authorise the channels.” said Yashdeep Chaturvedi, an IT law expert.