Inter-state vehicle robbers’ gang busted, six held

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:29 IST

Police have busted an inter-state robbers’ gang and arrested six vehicle lifters specialised in stealing cars, trucks and tippers, here on Friday.

Police have recovered two trucks, three cars, two pistols of .32 bore, four magazines and 50 live cartridges from their possession.

Accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy (38) of Jindawala village, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi (30) of Basti Plot Harike village, Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky (22) of Patti Mana Ki Sursingh in Tarn Taran district and Sajanpreet Singh alias Sajan (22) of Patti Sultan Di Sultanwinde village, Jagpreet Singh alias Lalla (25) of Patti Malko Ki Sultanwind and Avkash Singh alias Laddu (44) of Gali Darjiyan Wali Matha village in Amritsar district.

Seinor superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Shiv Kumar, CIA in-charge, was deployed at high-tech naka on Sutlej bridge in Phillaur.

During checking of vehicles, police intercepted a truck without number plate coming from Goraya side. When the vehicle was searched one pistol of .32 bore and 30 live cartridges were recovered from the driver, who identified himself as Happy.

Soon another truck from Goraya side was also searched and when its driver, Gopi, was frisked one .32 bore pistol 32 and 20 live cartridges were recovered from him. Three cars which were tailing the trucks were also impounded and its drivers arrested. On seeing the police party, their associates in three cars tried to escape but they were apprehended, the SSP said.

“Harpreet and Vikramjit had escaped from police custody on June 12 when they were being taken to attend a court hearing in Tarn Taran. Other accused have been facing at least 20 cases combined in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan,” SSP Mahal said.

Police said none of the apprehended persons had any document of the vehicles. Four days remand of accused has been obtained from the district court for further investigation, the SSP said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 19:29 IST