Jai Ram Thakur announces SDM office in Kasauli

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:35 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced to open sub-division office in Kasauli and a sub-tehsil at Parwanoo of Solan district.

He was addressing a public meeting at Parwanoo after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of development projects worth ₹93 crores. The chief minister also announced to open a modern agriculture market in the area.

Thakur said the state has witnessed unprecedented development in last two years.

“Even the opposition leaders have no issues against the state government and are desperately trying to rake up baseless ones,” he said.

Thakur said the hill state has become fourth state in the country to start a helpline for redressal of public grievances. “Since its launch in September, as many as 26,100 complaints and grievances have been resolved to date through the chief Minister Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100,” the chief minister said.

He said Sahara Yojna has been launched by the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to the families of critically ill patients while as many as two lakh gas connections have been provided to the households under Gahrini Suvidha Yojna.

The chief minister inaugurated to upgrade the road from Patta Brawari to Haripur and laid foundation stones of widening and upgradation work of Barotiwala Mandhala-Parwanoo; Bhojnagar-Klamlog via Nerikalan road and Gadiyar- Budho road.

He also laid foundation stone of a sewerage system in Parwanoo town; industrial training institute Dharmpur and expansion of existing sub market yard at Dharmpur.

Industries minister Bikram Singh, social justice and empowerment minister Rajiv Saizal, state women commission chairperson Daizy Thakur, water management board vice chairman Darshan Singh Saini and MLA Doon Paramjit Singh Pammi were also present. Parwanoo Industrial Association also presented a demand charter to the chief minister on the occasion.