Body of woman, man found in Jodhpur; murder, suicide suspected: Police

Police recovered the bodies of two cousins from a house in the UIT Colony at Shobhavaton Ki Dhani in Jodhpur on Wednesday morning. The 18-year-old woman was allegedly murdered with a sharp-edged weapon, while the 27-year-old man was found hanging, police said. Police suspect the incident took place late Tuesday night. (Representative file photo)

Station house officer (SHO) Ishwarchand Pareek said the initial investigation suggests that the man first killed the woman and later died by suicide.

The deceased woman was identified. The man had completed his engineering and was preparing for administrative services examinations, police said.

Pareek said the man had two adjacent houses in the UIT Colony. His family lived in one house, while he often stayed at night in the adjoining house.

On Wednesday morning, when he did not come out for a long time, family members reached the neighbouring house terrace from their own roof after which they informed the police.

Police found both bodies. The SHO said injuries on her head indicate she was attacked with a sharp weapon. He added that the exact circumstances will become clearer after the post-mortem.

Police suspect the incident took place late Tuesday night. The reasons behind the murder and suicide are being investigated.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290