Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday flagged off 100 new Kalika patrolling units to strengthen women's safety in the state and announced a fixed monthly travel allowance for female police personnel deployed in these units. Rajasthan CM flags off 100 patrolling units, announces travel allowance for female cops

Addressing a programme at the Constitution Club here, Sharma said the allowance would be provided on the lines of that given to constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors posted at police stations and outposts.

He said the Kalika patrolling units were aimed not only at taking action after crimes but also at preventing offences and ensuring that women and girls could move freely without fear.

The chief minister said that the cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan had declined by more than 48 per cent in 2026 compared to 2023.

He said the average investigation time in cases involving crimes against women had come down to 48 days.

Sharma said that Kalika patrolling units have taken action against more than 55,000 anti-social elements.

He said over 50 lakh women and girls had been made aware of legal provisions, while more than 18 lakh received awareness training on cyber safety.

Around 16.7 lakh women and girls had also been provided self-defence training, he said.

The chief minister said 65 anti-Romeo squads were operating across the state to prevent harassment of women in public places.

The chief minister asked police to ensure regular patrolling around schools, colleges, markets, public transport facilities and workplaces.

He said complaints from women and girls should be handled sensitively, keeping their privacy and dignity in mind.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said the government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime was helping strengthen law and order and women's safety.

During the programme, Sharma interacted with women police personnel of the Kalika units and women youth CLG members who joined through video conferencing from different districts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.