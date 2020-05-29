KDMC issues fresh guidelines for residents

cities

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:04 IST

Kalyan-Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has appealed to asymptomatic patients to isolate themselves at home till the civic body sends an ambulance to take them to a quarantine centre.

The civic body chief released a set of instructions for residents to follow.

“If a person is tests positive for Covid-19 and does not have any symptoms, the person should not go to hospital on his own. The person should self-isolate till the ambulance comes,” said Suryavanshi.

Last week, a 26-year-old man from Dombivli, who tested positive, walked to the hospital as there was a delay in the ambulance coming to pick him up.

“The residents of a housing society where a positive case is found should not panic,” said Suryavanshi.