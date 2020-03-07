KDMC sets up isolation wards in two hospitals

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:21 IST

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Friday said it has set up isolation wards with five beds each at Shastri Nagar Hospital, in Dombivli (West) and Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan (West). Alongside this, doctors have received training in diagnosing and taking necessary precautions related to the coronavirus.

Commissioner of KDMC Dr Vijay Suryavanshi stressed there is no need for the public to panic. “We are just taking measures to be prepared. We will be sharing pamphlets with everyone that mention the basic precautions that need to be taken. Everyone needs to be alert about the symptoms and if need be, consult a doctor immediately and advise the same to those who are unwell around you. We shall also be putting up hoardings that will highlight precautionary measures,” he said.

Among other measures being taken by KDMC are training sessions for doctors and community health workers will visit rural areas as well as slums to create awareness about coronavirus. If any patient shows symptoms, they will first be screened and if necessary, they will be admitted to an isolation ward.

KDMC has chosen to postpone women’s day celebrations that were scheduled for next week, “I have also refused invitations to social gatherings. It is advisable to avoid [large] gatherings or conferences. If we postpone such meetings, we create awareness among those who come for permission for events also. We shall request the police to do the same,” said Suryavanshi.

Meanwhile, the Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday asked all hotels and lodges in the district to keep an eye out for tourists showing symptoms of coronavirus. “We have alerted all hospitals to be prepared. If any tourist in hotels or lodges seeks medical help, it needs to be alerted immediately,” said Narvekar, adding that there was no cause for panic.