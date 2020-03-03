Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for IB staffer’s family

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:11 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs 1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who was killed in the riots in north-east Delhi. The chief minister said a family member of Sharma will also be given a job with the Delhi government.

“Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government decided that his family will be given an honorarium of Rs 1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace,” the Delhi chief minister said in a tweet.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh area last week.

The Delhi government had also announced the same compensation for the slain Delhi Police constable Ratan Lal who also died during the riots. Lal, who was accompanying senior police officers as part of a team to control the violence, was shot dead.

Kejriwal on Monday gave instructions to authorities to speed up relief and rehabilitation work. “He is monitoring the work continuously. Those whose houses have been burnt are being given immediate relief of Rs 25,000 on behalf of the Delhi government,” the government said in a statement.

At least 100 families out of more than 300 applicants received the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25,000 till Monday, senior officials in the revenue department told HT.

“Till Monday night, a total of at least Rs 25 lakh has been disbursed as compensation for immediate relief to those whose homes have been burnt. The total applications received so far has crossed 300,” the revenue official said.