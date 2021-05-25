Kolkata airport suspends all flight operations between 8.30am and 7.45pm on Wednesday

Ahead of cyclone Yaas landfall, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata suspended all flight operations between 8.30am and 7.45pm on Wednesday.





In view of the weather warning by @Indiametdept over #CycloneYaas, flight operations at #KolkataAirport will be suspended from 0830 IST upto 1945 IST on 26.05.2021.We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.@AAI_Official@MoCA_GoI@HardeepSPuri@HomeBengal #Yaas — Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) May 25, 2021

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to Cyclone Yaas, flight operations at #Kolkata will be impacted tomorrow, 26th May'21. Please visit https://t.co/tbHyUhH4SS to check the flight status and Plan B https://t.co/xe8o6KPFAl to opt for alternate options or get a refund for your cancelled flight. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 25, 2021

